1MillionNFTs Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $149,544.50 and $462,663.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,147.99 or 0.99728297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.82 or 0.07015977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022881 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

