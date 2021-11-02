1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 25.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

