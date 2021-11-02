$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.84.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.50. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

