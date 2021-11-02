$2.62 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.43. Olympic Steel posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,971.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $285.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

