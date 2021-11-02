205,943 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 205,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 6.5% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMD traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. 970,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,626,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
