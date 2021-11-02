205,943 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 205,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 6.5% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. 970,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,626,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

