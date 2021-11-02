207,570 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth about $483,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

