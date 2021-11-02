22Nw LP Acquires New Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

22Nw LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 22Nw LP owned about 0.10% of Matrix Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 604.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 218,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,536 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $281.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.73. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.