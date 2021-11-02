22Nw LP Acquires Shares of 3,343,565 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

22Nw LP acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,343,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,803,000. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 6.1% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 22Nw LP owned about 14.32% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

