22Nw LP Sells 63,406 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

22Nw LP reduced its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,406 shares during the period. Exterran comprises approximately 1.7% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 22Nw LP’s holdings in Exterran were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,456. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

