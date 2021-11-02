$244.17 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to post $244.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $249.83 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $895.34 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $926.93 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $942.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 441,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

