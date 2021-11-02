$27.64 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $27.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $16.61 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,842. The stock has a market cap of $278.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

