29,545 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,545 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in VMware by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $136,706,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

