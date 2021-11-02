$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.68. 913,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

