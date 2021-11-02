$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,125. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

