3,043 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,416. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $159.90 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

