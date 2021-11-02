$343.85 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report $343.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.70 million and the highest is $347.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $389.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 206,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.51.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.