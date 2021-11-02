350,000 Shares in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Bought by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,288 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

