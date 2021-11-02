4,258 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

