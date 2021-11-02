4,423 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

