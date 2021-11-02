$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post sales of $46.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $181.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $195,495. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,842. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $745.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.