$47.55 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post sales of $47.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.21 million and the highest is $48.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $196.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $208.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 800,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

