$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 45,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.