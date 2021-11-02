$5.98 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.11. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $25.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.80 to $25.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.40. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

