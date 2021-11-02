500,000 Shares in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Benessere Capital Acquisition accounts for 1.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,870. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

