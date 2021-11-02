$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $54.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $58.63 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $184.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $192.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $299.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $329.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 973,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.