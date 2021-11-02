5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.3 days.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 million, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.19. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.53%.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.