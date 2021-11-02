6,321 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

