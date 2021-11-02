683 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Affimed makes up 1.5% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 5.36% of Affimed worth $44,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Affimed by 32.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

