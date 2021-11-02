683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,288 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of FS Development Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Development Corp. II by 4.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter worth $150,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

