683 Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,943 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bridgetown by 9,238.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 39.4% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,285. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.