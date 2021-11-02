683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 342,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 110,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.