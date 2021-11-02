683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,197,000. Stitch Fix comprises 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 5,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,216. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -335.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

