683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 259,270 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,245,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,472,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,472,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,996,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCAD traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 346,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

