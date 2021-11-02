683 Capital Management LLC Takes $16.75 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 341,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,746,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $286,790,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $191,716,000.

VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during trading on Tuesday. 39,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

