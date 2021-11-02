6elm Capital LP Takes $8.89 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

6elm Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 5.6% of 6elm Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. 37,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,631,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.67 and a beta of 1.47. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

