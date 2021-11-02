$71.00 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at $17,744,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 502,691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.