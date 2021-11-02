$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce $72.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.95 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

