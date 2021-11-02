738 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

