75,000 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Similarweb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMWB opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

