75,000 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 137,068 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $15,872,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

