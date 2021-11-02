$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.38 million and the lowest is $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

AMN traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. 391,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $123.72.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.