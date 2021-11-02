$8.85 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $41.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 11,583,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,660,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.