812,800 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 812,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.