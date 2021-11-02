8,267 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 36.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 289.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

