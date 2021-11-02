$87.36 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $87.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.69 million and the highest is $88.85 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $339.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 470,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.37. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

