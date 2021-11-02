87,933 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,993,000. Amundi owned 0.32% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $265.50 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $272.15. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

