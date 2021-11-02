8PAY Price Reaches $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $628,508.78 and approximately $340,913.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.