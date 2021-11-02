90,339 Shares in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

