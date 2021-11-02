$95.75 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce sales of $95.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $76.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $333.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

