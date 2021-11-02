964,967 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 964,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 639.81% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

